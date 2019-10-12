Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Holdings Raised by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

FSTA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 149,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,278. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.