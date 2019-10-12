Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Shares Down 7.7%

Fc Global Realty Inc (OTCMKTS:FCRE) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 22,282 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 939% from the average session volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

