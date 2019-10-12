Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Short Interest Down 64.7% in September

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fauquier Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

FBSS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259. Fauquier Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

In other Fauquier Bankshares news, CEO Marc J. Bogan acquired 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $49,779.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $278,435.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBSS. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 130,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

