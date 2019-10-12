Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $548.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.