Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $7,865,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $21,333,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

FB traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.19. 13,396,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,172. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $530.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

