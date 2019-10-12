EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXPGY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. 64,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

