Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Deutsche Bank

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Experian to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,243.33 ($29.31).

Shares of EXPN traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,483 ($32.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a one year low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,528.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,367.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

