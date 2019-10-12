Exosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,317.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $56,250.00 and approximately $25,317.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exosis has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 440,666 coins and its circulating supply is 275,666 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

