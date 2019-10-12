ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the August 30th total of 673,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

ExlService stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.78. 98,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. ExlService has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $70.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 99.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

