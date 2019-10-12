Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research set a $265.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.86.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.43. The company had a trading volume of 481,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $275.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.