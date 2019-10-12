Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVOK. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Evoke Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

