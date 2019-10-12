Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. AlarmCom accounts for approximately 1.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AlarmCom worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of ALRM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

