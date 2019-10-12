Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,481,348,000 after buying an additional 1,483,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,628 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,987,000 after purchasing an additional 335,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,175,000 after purchasing an additional 482,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,103 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,947,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

