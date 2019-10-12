Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $44.06. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,431. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

