Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,897,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,594. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

