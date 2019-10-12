Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

IEFA traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $61.66. 8,558,364 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79.

