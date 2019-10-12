Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,184 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.08. 5,799,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

