Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 579,581 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,256,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 12.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $62,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,893,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,065 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 860.2% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,538,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,374 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 45.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 288,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 44.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 699,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

