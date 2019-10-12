E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Short Interest Update

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 30th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut E*TRADE Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Shares of ETFC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. E*TRADE Financial has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.