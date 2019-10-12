Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $442,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $115,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.35. The stock had a trading volume of 611,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $207.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.90.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares in the company, valued at $19,279,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.