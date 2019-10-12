ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ESSILOR INTL S/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $74.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,160. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

