Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, COO Gregg A. Seibert bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,449,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,815,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,427,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 596,461 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

