Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.14. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $26.38.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Mitzman acquired 4,445 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $104,279.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $38,115.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,498 shares of company stock valued at $320,759. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

