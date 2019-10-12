Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$24.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.50 to C$24.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.00.

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 655,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,415. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$8.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.59. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.88 million. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.0832318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

