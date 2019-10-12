Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 30th total of 688,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 533.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,143,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,104,000 after buying an additional 1,804,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,483,000 after buying an additional 642,897 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 599.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after buying an additional 344,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,048,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,523,000 after buying an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 115.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,564,000 after buying an additional 214,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELS traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $135.67. 233,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,534. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $90.90 and a 12 month high of $138.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties are scheduled to split on Wednesday, October 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 15th.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.31%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

