Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crowdstrike in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crowdstrike’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,481,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,300,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,389,000.

