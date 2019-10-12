Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $17.93. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 2,183,451 shares.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Santander upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

