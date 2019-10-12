Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $17.93

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.53, but opened at $17.93. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 2,183,451 shares.
EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Santander upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.77.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
