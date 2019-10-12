Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Entegris were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Entegris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of ENTG opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,953.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

