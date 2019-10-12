Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives $18.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETTX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

