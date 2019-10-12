EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut EnLink Midstream from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.