Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 30th total of 5,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,539. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $240.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. CIBC set a $15.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

