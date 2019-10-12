Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,403,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $39,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enel Americas by 180.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enel Americas by 355.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359,765 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Enel Americas by 30.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.57. Enel Americas SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

