Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,274. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

