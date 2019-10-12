Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 257.0% from the August 30th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EMX opened at $1.40 on Friday. Emx Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Get Emx Royalty alerts:

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emx Royalty stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,100 shares during the quarter. Emx Royalty accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned 6.64% of Emx Royalty worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Emx Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Emx Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emx Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.