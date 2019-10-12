Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of treatments and therapies, for rare and orphan disease categories. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc., formerly known MYnd Analytics Inc., is based in Torrance, United States. “

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

EMMA opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Emmaus Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 489.28% and a negative return on equity of 511.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emmaus Life Sciences news, Chairman Yutaka Niihara purchased 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $87,492.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wei Peu Zen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 212,989 shares of company stock worth $814,898 over the last ninety days. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.