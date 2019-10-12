Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0770

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $8,424.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,569,911 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, xBTCe, Crex24, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

