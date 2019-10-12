Elysium One Day Trading Volume Hits $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00678200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013371 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

