Elysian Price Reaches $0.0009 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $88,450.00 and approximately $27,263.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, BitForex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00207653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.01032924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00088476 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, CoinExchange, Liquid, BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

