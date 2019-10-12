Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 135,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 88,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.46. 1,843,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

