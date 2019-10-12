Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,554,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $170.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

