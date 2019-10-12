Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 49 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 15,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 23,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.3% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1,025.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $237.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.