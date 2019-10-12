Elmo Software (ASX:ELO) Insider Acquires A$12,512.00 in Stock

Elmo Software (ASX:ELO) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill purchased 1,955 shares of Elmo Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.40 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,512.00 ($8,873.76).

Shares of ASX ELO opened at A$6.40 ($4.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.69 million and a PE ratio of -30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Elmo Software alerts:

About Elmo Software

Elmo Software Limited provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based human resource (HR) and payroll solutions for organizations in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company develops, sells, and implements various modular software applications to manage HR and payroll related processes, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning and development, rewards and recognition, remuneration, succession planning, payroll, workplace rostering, and time and attendance.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Elmo Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmo Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.