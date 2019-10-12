Elmo Software (ASX:ELO) Insider Acquires A$12,512.00 in Stock

Elmo Software (ASX:ELO) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill purchased 1,955 shares of Elmo Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.40 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,512.00 ($8,873.76).
Shares of ASX ELO opened at A$6.40 ($4.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.69 million and a PE ratio of -30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Elmo Software
