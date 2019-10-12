Elitium Reaches Market Cap of $6.59 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00011252 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $82,555.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00207489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01027947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,998,527 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

