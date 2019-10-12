Elite Hits Market Capitalization of $347,212.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Elite coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Elite has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. Elite has a total market capitalization of $347,212.00 and $536.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004100 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001098 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00051282 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Elite

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,302,277,064 coins and its circulating supply is 26,499,923,949 coins. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

