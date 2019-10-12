Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Element Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,586,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

