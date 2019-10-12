Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 757,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 30th total of 985,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of Electrameccanica Vehicles as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

SOLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 3,769.20% and a negative return on equity of 71.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

