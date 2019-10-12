Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESALY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eisai from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eisai in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eisai currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26. Eisai has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

