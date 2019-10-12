E&G Advisors LP Sells 3,700 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 584.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.98. 10,427,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457,276. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

