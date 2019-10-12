E&G Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 7.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the first quarter worth $233,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Raytheon by 27.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 12.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,469 shares of company stock worth $3,114,720. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,122. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Buckingham Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

