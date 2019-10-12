E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RA. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 16.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 13.9% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 7.1% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.78. 134,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,703. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

About BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

